'Ek hain to safe hain, Modi hai to mumkin hain,' Devendra Fadnavis after being announced as Maharashtra CM

Ek hain to safe hain, Modi hai to mumkin hain,' roared Devendra Fadnavis after being announced as Maharashtra Chief Minister who will take oath on Thursday. Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as leader of the legislative party by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Fadnavis' name was finalised for the top post at the BJP's core committee meet held ahead of the legislature party meeting, sources said. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were present at the BJP legislature party meeting held at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. The BJP had appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for the meet. The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, marking its best performance in the state so far.

"...We are proud that not a single MLA left us after 2019 and all stayed together and we formed govt in 2022. Today also Mahayuti has got historic mandate. Modi ji has become the Prime Minister for three consecutive terms. I started as a ward-level leader and now I have also become Chief Minister for the third term. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah both have given huge support and boost to Maharashtra BJP during elections..," Fadnavis said and added, "...I want to tell you all that in the next days few, there will be things of our wish and a few things will be against our wishes but we all have to work in the larger interest of the state and the country. We will try to fulfil all expectations of Maharashtra. In the end, I thank PM Modi..."