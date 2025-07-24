Dahi Handi festival: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for 1.5 lakh 'Govindas' in state During the Dahi Handi festival, part of Janmashtami celebrations, Govindas (youngsters) form human pyramids to smash a pot of milk, curd and butter suspended at a height, in a playful re-enactment of Lord Krishna's childhood antics.

Mumbai:

In a major pre-festival relief measure, the Maharashtra government has announced insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for 1.5 lakh "Govindas" who will participate in the upcoming Dahi Handi celebrations. The move comes just weeks before the vibrant Janmashtami-linked festival - known for its thrilling human pyramids and enthusiastic youth participation. Dahi Handi, celebrated as part of Janmashtami, sees groups of young men and boys - called Govindas - form towering human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with milk, curd, and butter, suspended high above the ground. The tradition joyfully recreates the playful mischiefs of Lord Krishna's childhood.

Government to bear insurance costs

Recognising the risk involved in these daring feats, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government has decided to shoulder the insurance cost for all registered 'Govindas' forming human pyramids during this year’s festival, which falls on August 16. According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, the insurance package will provide coverage for accidental injuries, including fatalities, that may occur during the pyramid formation.

Verification process through state association

The Maharashtra State Govinda Association, Mumbai, has been designated to verify the training, age and participation of Govindas, and submit their details to the commissioner of sports and youth services in Pune. The GR outlined six categories of accidents and the corresponding insurance payouts. In case of death during a Dahi Handi performance, the kin of the deceased Govinda will receive Rs 10 lakh. The same amount will be paid in case of total permanent disability, such as the loss of both eyes or two limbs.

Govindas suffering the loss of one eye, one arm, or one leg will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Partial or permanent disablement will be compensated in accordance with the insurance company's standard categories of percentage-based disability, said the order.

Medical costs up to Rs 1 lakh covered

Additionally, the insurance scheme will cover medical expenses up to Rs 1 lakh for injuries sustained during performances, it stated. The move comes as part of the state government's initiative to promote the traditional sport while ensuring the safety and well-being of participants.

