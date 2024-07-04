Maharashtra: Woman duped of over Rs 36 lakh in Cryptocurrency fraud

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

The Maharashtra Police on Thursday (July 4) informed that a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act has been filed against two unidentified accused for duping a woman in a cryptocurrency fraud case involving more than Rs 36 lakh.

Speaking to the media, the state police informed that a 44-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai had fallen victim to a cryptocurrency scam and lost more than Rs 36 lakh.

They said the woman, earlier in April, was lured to invest a whopping amount of Rs 36,80,151 by the accused in a cryptocurrency trade, to which she agreed. However, when the victim sought returns on her significant investment, the accused did not comply, prompting her to file a police case.



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the recent incident comes a month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held a massive nationwide search operation covering 30 locations across 10 states and UTs in India in connection with a case involving a fraudulent investment scheme linked to the HPZ Token App, in which people were enticed to invest in non-existent crypto-currency mining machine rentals.



