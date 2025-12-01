Cops 'provoked' my brother to kill him: Maharashtra woman who 'married' boyfriend's corpse Aanchal and Saksham were in a relationship for the past three years. However, the woman's family members were against their relationship as their castes were different.

Nanded:

The Maharashtra woman, who 'married' her boyfriend's corpse, has alleged that her brother killed her partner after he was allegedly taunted by a couple of policemen. In her statement on Monday, she said her brother Himesh Mamidwar had taken her to the police station to register a 'false case' against her boyfriend.

Upon hearing everything, she alleged that two policemen - Dheeraj Komulwar and Mahi Dasarwar - provoked Himesh and asked him to 'deal' with her boyfriend. "So that day, before Saksham was killed, around 11 to 12 in the morning (I’m not sure of the exact time), my younger brother, Himesh Mamidwar, took me to the Itwara Police Station," 21-year-old Aanchal Mamidwar told news agency PTI.

"There, he told me to file a case against Saksham. I refused in front of everyone. Then the two policemen there - Dheeraj Komulwar and Mahi Dasarwar, provoked him. They said, ‘You came here after beating him? Instead of doing this, it’s better that you deal with the guy your sister is involved with'," she added.

Aanchal and Saksham (20) were in a relationship for the past three years. However, the woman's family members were against their relationship as their castes were different. Reportedly, Saksham and Aanchal's brothers knew each other and the two had met through them only.

On the evening November 27, a fight broke out between Saksham and Himesh after which the latter shot the former in the Old Ganj area of Maharashtra's Nanded. Later, Himesh also smashed Saksham's head with a tile, which killed him on the spot.

Aanchal has now demanded capital punishment for her brother and other family members. "I was in a relationship with Saksham (the deceased) for three years. My family did not accept it because he is a ‘Jai Bhim’ follower, that’s all. My family had assured him that they would get us married. They had given me the same assurance," she told PTI.

The police have now arrested Himesh, and Aanchal's other brother Sahil (25) and their father Gajanan Mamidwar (45). All of them have been sent to three-day custody, the police said, pointing out that Saksham and Himesh both were history-sheeters.

