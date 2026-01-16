Maharashtra civic polls 2026: Complete list of winners of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

Advertisement
The BJP is leading in 13 seats while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is ahead in 11 seats in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Voting was conducted on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with over 39,000 polling stations set up statewide for a total of 2,869 seats.

Ulhasnagar, one of the major municipal corporations, also went to the polls on Thursday. The civic body has 78 seats in total. 

Here’s the seat-wise list of winners from Ulhasnagar in 2026

Ward Number Winner Party
1A    
1B    
1C    
1D    
2A    
2B    
2C    
2D    
2A    
3A    
3B    
3C    
3D    
4A    
4B    
4C    
4D    
5A    
5B    
5C    
5D    
6A    
6B    
6C    
6D    
7A    
7B    
7C    
7D    
8A    
8B    
8C    
8D    
9A    
9B    
9C    
10A    
10B    
10C    
10D    
11A    
11B    
11C    
11D    
12A    
12B    
12C    
12D    
13A    
13B    
13C    
13D    
14A    
14B    
14C    
14D    
15A    
15B    
15C    
15D    
16A    
16B    
16C    
16D    
17A    
17B    
17C    
17D    
18A    
18B    
18C    
18D    
19A    
19B    
19C    
19D    
20A    
20B    
