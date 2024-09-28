Coldplay tickets rush: BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani, technical head summoned by Mumbai Police

Coldplay tickets rush: Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday (September 27).

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

"Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

Incidentally, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.

BookMyShow lodges police complaint against sale of 'fake' tickets for Coldplay event

Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow has lodged a police complaint in connection with the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on certain platforms. BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts.

BookMyShow is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it said in a release.

Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the investigation, it said.

The online ticket aggregator further appealed to people to not fall victim to these scams. Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer and can turn out to be fake tickets. Coldplay is coming back to India after eight years. The band's concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 in Mumbai.

Scalping refers to the practice of bulk buying tickets for events and concerts with the intent to resell them at a significantly higher price.