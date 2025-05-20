Child among six killed as residential building slab collapses in Maharashtra's Kalyan Six people, including four women and a two-year-old child, were killed after the top-floor slab of a four-storey building collapsed in Kalyan East, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. The debris from the fourth floor crashed through all lower levels, injuring four others, including two children.

Thane:

In a tragic incident, six people, including four women and a two-year-old child, died after the top-floor slab of a four-storey building collapsed onto the lower floors in Kalyan East on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident took place around 2:15 pm at the Saptashrungi Building in the Mangalaragho Nagar area. According to police, the fourth-floor slab gave way and fell through the building, crushing the floors below and bringing debris down to the ground level. A senior police inspector confirmed that the slab from the top floor had collapsed straight to the ground floor.

The deceased were identified as Namaswi Shrikant Shelar (2), Pramila Kalcharan Sahu (56), Sunita Neelanchal Sahu (38), Sushila Narayan Gujar (78), Venkat Bhima Chavan (42), and Sujata Manoj Wadi (38). Four others, including two four-year-old children, were injured and have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

Rescue ops underway

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Fire Department and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) working to clear the debris and search for any other trapped individuals. "Rescue efforts are ongoing and being carried out on a war footing. The building has been sealed off, and once operations are complete, a structural audit will be conducted," a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered, and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

(Based on PTI inputs)