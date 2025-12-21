Advertisement
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a total of 143 seats in Municipal Councils and 17 seats in Nagar Panchayats.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) District  overview

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a total of 143 seats in Municipal Councils and 17 seats in Nagar Panchayats. (Gangapur: 20, Kannad: 25, Khultabad: 20, Paithan: 25, Sillod: 28 and Vaijapur: 25 Municipal Councils and Fulambri: 17 Nagar Panchayat)

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 143 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.

 

Live updates :Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Litmus test for Mahayuti government

    The election results of the local body polls are being seen as a litmus test for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government. 

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Elections were held in two phases

    The elections were scheduled in two phases: Tuesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 20, 2025. According to the information available, the vote count will take place on Sunday, i.e., December 21, 2025. 

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) counting to begin shortly

    Counting of votes for municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), will begin at 10 am on today, i.e. December 21, 2025. 

