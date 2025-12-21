Live Aurangabad or Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a total of 143 seats in Municipal Councils and 17 seats in Nagar Panchayats.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) District overview

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a total of 143 seats in Municipal Councils and 17 seats in Nagar Panchayats. (Gangapur: 20, Kannad: 25, Khultabad: 20, Paithan: 25, Sillod: 28 and Vaijapur: 25 Municipal Councils and Fulambri: 17 Nagar Panchayat)

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 143 Municipal Council seats and 17 Nagar Panchayat seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.