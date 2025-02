Massive fire erupts in huts near Film City gate in Mumbai's Goregaon Goregaon fire: As per the officials, there is no report of an injury as of now. Fire broke out at 7:30pm in Santosh Nagar, and 14 fire tenders and other equipment have been deployed at the site.

A massive fire broke out in the huts near the gate of the Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Thursday. As per the officials, 14 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire and as of now, no injury is reported. The blaze broke out at 7:30pm in Santosh Nagar.

"There is no report of anyone getting injured. The fire fighting operation is underway. All concerned agencies as well as the 108 ambulance service are at the site. Further details are awaited," the official told PTI.