Local politician Faheem Khan, accused of instigating Nagpur violence, arrested by police Nagpur violence: Earlier, DCP Rahul Maknikar said that the situation is under control and an investigation is underway.

In a significant development, police on Wednesday arrested 'key accused' - identified as Faheem Khan, whom the cops said instigated the violence in Nagpur this week. The development comes after 50 individuals were detained, and a curfew imposed for the second consecutive day across 10 police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said. The violence broke out as two communities clashed over demands to relocate Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb out of the state.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra, will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now." Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has requested the people to maintain peace.

"I request the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace. The state government should now try to make the situation normal. The government should stop the provocative statements coming from their leaders," she told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar said that action should be taken against the accused involved in the Nagpur violence.