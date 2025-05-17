Bomb threat mail sent to Mumbai airport and iconic Taj hotel, police launch probe Upon receiving the email, Mumbai Police sprang into action and initiated a thorough investigation. Teams have been deployed to scan the airport and hotel premises, though, as of now, no suspicious object or activity has been detected.

New Delhi:

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel came under threat after a bomb scare email was received by the Mumbai Airport Police. As per the information, the email was sent directly to the police's official email ID.

The threat mail referenced the executions of terrorist Afzal Guru and Saibabu Shankar (also known as Saivakkun Shankar), alleging they were hanged "unjustly". Using this as the justification, the sender threatened imminent attacks on two of the city's most high-profile locations.

Upon receiving the email, Mumbai Police sprang into action and initiated a thorough investigation. Teams have been deployed to scan the airport and hotel premises, though, as of now, no suspicious object or activity has been detected.

Authorities are currently working to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual behind the threat. Security across both locations has been heightened, and vigilance has been increased in and around Mumbai's key infrastructure points, as per officials.