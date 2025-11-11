BMC Polls reservation draw: 15 wards for SC, 2 for ST and 61 for OBC; 50% reserved for women Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions regarding ward reservations from November 14 to 20. The BMC commissioner will review and hear these submissions between November 21 and 27 before making a final decision.

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced its lottery for reservation of the 227 wards for the upcoming civic polls, which is expected to be held early next year. The draw began at 11 am at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra West.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have a total of 227 members, with 114 seats reserved for women in the upcoming municipal elections. The reservation breakdown reflects representation across various categories as per statutory requirements, which is as follows

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15 wards, including 8 reserved for women.

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 2 wards, including 1 reserved for women.

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 61 wards, including 31 reserved for women.

General Category: 149 wards, including 74 reserved for women.

The allocation ensures that 50 per cent of the total seats are reserved for women, promoting gender balance in local governance. The distribution also maintains proportional representation for SC, ST and OBC communities.

Elections for 29 municipal bodies across the state, including the financially significant 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to be concluded by January 2026.

BMC commissioner to hear objections

Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions regarding ward reservations from November 14 to 20. The BMC commissioner will review and hear these submissions between November 21 and 27 before making a final decision.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the conclusive list of ward reservations will be released on November 28.