BMC issues show-cause notice to Mithun Chakraborty for unauthorised construction The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show-cause notice to actor Mithun Chakraborty for alleged unauthorised construction of ground and mezzanine floors at his Malad premises.

New Delhi:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show-cause notice to actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for alleged unauthorised construction of ground and mezzanine floors at his Malad premises. For those who don't know, a mezzanine floor is a partial floor, which is usually built between two floors.

In his response, the actor claimed that he received the notice as part of the ongoing BMC drive in Erangal in Malad, where his premises are located. 'I do not have any illegal or unauthorised construction. Notices have been sent to everyone, we are responding to them,' he said.

According to the show cause notice issued on May 10, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has warned the actor of prosecution under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act for unauthorised construction. Section 475A deals with penalties for failing to remove any unauthorised construction.

The notice mentions two ground-floor units with a mezzanine level and three temporary 10x10 units, which have been built using a combination of brick masonry walls, wooden planks, glass partitions and AC sheet ceilings. According to the notice, these constructions were carried out without permission.

In the notice, the civic body had given the actor a week's time to respond to why the said building or work should not be removed or altered or demolished or why the use of the premises should not be restored.

On the work front, the actor was last seen this year in the movie Shreeman vs Shreemati. He is also a part of Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files and the Telugu film Fauji. Reportedly, both these films will be released next year. It is significant to note that the actor was also awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2024.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Three dead as fire breaks out at factory in Solapur's MIDC area | Watch video