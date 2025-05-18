Maharashtra: Three dead as fire breaks out at factory in Solapur's MIDC area | Watch video Maharashtra fire: The factory owner and his family are reportedly still trapped inside the factory. Firefighters are making continuous efforts to bring the fire under control.

Solapur (Maharashtra) :

A massive fire broke out at a factory located in the MIDC area in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday (May 18). At least three people have died in the fire, while four others are still trapped inside. The fire incident occurred at Akkalkot Road around 3:00 am during the late night. Firefighters are still working to douse the flames. According to preliminary information, the fire erupted at Central Industry located in Solapur, and it is still not under control.

The factory owner and his family are also reportedly still trapped inside the factory. Firefighters are making continuous efforts to bring the fire under control. More details are awaited in this regard.