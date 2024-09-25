'Ladki Bahin Yojana has been brought for votes...': BJP MLA controversial statement | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MLA Tekchand Sawarkar

Ladki Bahin Yojana: A controversy has erupted involving the Maharashtra government’s ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ following a remark by BJP MLA Tekchand Sawarkar controversial statement, alleging that the scheme was introduced to secure votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, which are likely to be held later this year.

The Ladli Behan Yojana is a welfare scheme aimed at supporting women, especially in economically weaker sections. The scheme "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", introduced in the state's budget at the end of June, will provide Rs 1,500 per month to underprivileged women aged 21 to 65.

What did Tekchand Sawarkar say?

In the purported video which is going viral of social media, Nagpur's Kamathi assembly constituency MLA can be heard saying, "Why did we do such a big Bhangard (uproar)? Tell me honestly, from your conscience. It was so that the day the election box comes in front of your house, this Ladli Behan of mine will vote for the ‘lotus’ (the BJP’s symbol). For this, we made this jugaad (arrangement)."

Just months ahead of the elections, the BJP MLA's controversial statement regarding the Ladki Behan Yojana has caused trouble for the alliance as the Mahayuti government is starting many schemes on the verge of polls. Till now only leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi had been making this claim, but BJP MLA Tekchand Savarkar admitted in a public that the scheme was launched to secure votes.

A speech by Sawarkar, delivered during a meeting in the Mauda assembly constituency of Nagpur district, has gone viral on social media.

Opposition on MLA's statement

The remark has led to sharp criticism from the opposition, who are now using it to challenge the credibility of the schemes being introduced by the Mahayuti government in the run-up to the elections.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar shared the viral clip on X pointing out that even BJP’s own leaders are admitting that the scheme is politically motivated. He added that Savarkar's speech confirms Mahayuti leaders have been misleading the public, and the Ladki Behan Yojana is not about benefiting women, but about securing votes through the ballot box.

What is Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The scheme was announced on June 28 in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the scheme, a woman aged between 21-65 with less than Rs 2.5 lakh annual income can avail of the benefits of "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna'. Eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month as financial aid from the government. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the first installment of the scheme would be released before Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

The state government aims to strengthen women socially, financially, educationally and politically and people must not fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, said Shinde, who also distributed some forms of the scheme to women as part of the launch event.

