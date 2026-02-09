BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure elected unopposed as Pune mayor The BJP won 119 of the 165 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP(SP) together secured 30 seats. The Congress won 15 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) managed just one.

Pune:

BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been elected unopposed as the Pune Mayor, following the party's overwhelming victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections 2026. In the PMC elections held on January 15, Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road.

In the elections, the BJP secured 119 seats, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP(SP) together secured 30 seats in the 165-member civic body. The Congress won 15 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) managed just one. The civic polls saw a four-cornered contest involving the BJP, Shinde Sena, the NCP alliance, and the Congress.

Who is Manjusha Nagpure?

Born in 1979, Manjusha Nagpure is one of the most educated corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). She graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1999 and later earned an MBA from ICFAI University in 2021.

Representing the Sinhagad area, Nagpure comes from a family closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She began her professional journey in the IT sector but left her job to pursue politics, encouraged by her family. She was first elected as a corporator in 2012 from the Anandnagar area on Sinhagad Road and has since been elected to the PMC three times.

Her husband, Deepak Nagpure, is a BJP office-bearer and a prominent right-wing leader, which influenced her early political career.

During her campaign, Nagpure focused on addressing Pune's traffic issues by proposing improved signals, road widening, and strengthening the PMPML bus service. Representing a flood-prone region along Sinhagad Road, she advocated building a retaining wall along the Mutha River and implementing a flood alert system.

