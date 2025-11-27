BJP clash and Eknath Shinde faction intensifies ahead of Maharashtra local body polls A day after BJP inducted Shiv Sena leader Rupasingh Dhal, the Shinde faction responded by bringing BJP’s female leader Roshnil Fernandes into their party. Shiv Sena warned that any attempts to poach their members would be met with reciprocal actions.

Mumbai:

The ongoing local body elections in Maharashtra have intensified the widening divide between the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite explicit directives from leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to maintain discipline, both parties continue to court each other's leaders, deepening distrust.

Leadership poaching and retaliation

A day after BJP inducted Shiv Sena leader Rupasingh Dhal, the Shinde faction retaliated by welcoming BJP’s female leader Roshnil Fernandes into their ranks. Shiv Sena has warned that any attempt to break their cadre will be met with equal countermeasures.

Allegations of bribery and public exchanges

The controversy escalated after Nilesh Rane accused BJP workers in Sindhudurg district of distributing money at a live raid. In response, strong verbal exchanges and accusations have dominated the political discourse over the last two days.

Statements reflect political posturing

Minister Sanjay Sirsat targeted Ashok Chavan during campaigning and questioned financial dealings with a keen edge. At a public rally in Nashik, Minister Gulab Patil, a close aide of Eknath Shinde, spoke of the abundance of funds in the Urban Development Ministry, indirectly hinting at electoral expenditures. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawanakule countered, stating that fund disbursement decisions are made collectively by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Alliance uncertainty and future vigilance

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai pointed out that alliance talks failed in Satara due to BJP’s delays, expressing intentions to remain more alert in future political negotiations.