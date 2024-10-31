Bhokar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhokar Assembly Election 2024

Bhokar Assembly Election 2024: The Bhokar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 85 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Bramhapuri is an assembly constituency located in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (former chief minister Ashok Chavan) from the BJP currently represents the Bhokar seat and was elected from the Bhokar constituency in the assembly election 2019 on a Congress ticket. He switched to the ruling BJP in February this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhokar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,07,385 voters in the Bhokar constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,09,312 were male and 96,974 were female voters. Three voters belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 1,096 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhokar in 2019 was 231 (228 men and 3 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bhokar constituency was 18,57,11. Out of this, 99,815 voters were male and 84,945 were female voters. There were 951 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhokar in 2014 was 94 (74 men and 20 women).

Bhokar Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a singh phases on November 20. The Bhokar constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

Bhokar Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Bhokar will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Bhokar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from the Bhokar Assembly constituency, while Congress pitted Tirupati Baburao Kadam Kondekar.

Bhokar Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan won the seat with a margin of 97,445 votes (47.28%). He was polled 1,40,559 votes with a vote share of 67.78%. He defeated BJP leader Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar, who got 43,114 votes (20.79%). VBA leader Ayalwad Namdev Nagorao stood third with 17,813 votes (8.59%), and SBBGP candidate Bhagwan Bhimrao Kadam was in the fourth position with 2,069 votes (1%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,07,382 (74.33%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress leader and wife of Ashok Chavan, Ameeta Ashokrao Chavan won the seat. She was polled 10,0781 votes with a vote share of 54.43%. BJP candidate Dr. Madhavrao Kinhalkar got 53,224 votes (28.75%) and was the runner-up. Chavan defeated Kinhalkar by a margin of 47,557 votes (25.88%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,83,782 (70.47%). Shiv Sena candidate Baban Alias Ramrao Barse came in third with 12,760 votes (6.89%), and NCP candidate Deshmukh Dharmraj Ganpatrao was in the fourth position with 7,809 votes (4.22%).

Bhokar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan Congress

2014: Ameeta Ashokrao Chavan Congress

2009: Ashok Shankarrao Chavan Congress

2004: Deshmukh Srinivas NCP

1999: Deshmukh Balajirao Gopalrao IND

1995: Dr Kinhalkar Madhaurao Bhujangrao Congress

1990: Kinalkar Madhavrao Bhujangrao Congress

1985: Babasheb Deshmukh Gorthekar Congress

1980: Deshmukh Balajirao Gopalrao Congress

1978: Chavan Shankarrao Bhaurao IND

1972: Chavan Shankarro Bhanrao Congress

Bhokar Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bhokar Assembly constituency was 2,07,382 or 74.33%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,95,601 or 63.62 per cent.