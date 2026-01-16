Advertisement
  Bhiwandi-Nizampur Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect the 90 corporators across 23 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Bhiwandi:

Voting for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 to elect 90 corporators across 23 wards. There were 6,69,033 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 3,80,623 were men and 2,88,097 women. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is the civic governing body of Bhiwandi, an industrial township located in Maharashtra's Thane district. The corporation was constituted in 2002, following the dissolution of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Council, through an Act of the Government of Maharashtra to enable more structured urban administration. The municipal corporation is headed by a Mayor, while executive authority rests with a Municipal Commissioner. 

BNMC is responsible for civic administration and infrastructure development, including urban planning, public services, and basic amenities in the rapidly expanding industrial city. According to the 2011 Census, BNMC had a population of 7,09,665, comprising 4,15,339 males and 2,94,326 females, indicating a significant gender imbalance. The sex ratio stood at 709 females per 1,000 males, considerably lower than the Maharashtra average. The city recorded an overall literacy rate of 79.48 per cent, also below the state average, with male literacy at 82.04 per cent and female literacy at 75.71 per cent. Bhiwandi displays notable linguistic and cultural diversity, with Urdu being a prominent language due to the city's demographic composition. 

Here is the complete list of winners of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation:

 Ward No.   Leading/Winning candidate  Political party
1A    
1B    
1C    
1D    
2A    
2B    
2C    
2D    
3A    
3B    
3C    
3D    
4A    
4B    
4C    
4D    
5A    
5B    
5C    
5D    
6A    
6B    
6C    
6D    
7A    
7B    
7C    
7D    
8A    
8B    
8C    
8D    
9A    
9B    
9C    
9D    
10A    
10B    
10C    
10D    
11A    
11B    
11C    
11D    
12A    
12B    
12C    
12D    
13A    
13B    
13C    
13D    
14A    
14B    
14C    
14D    
15A    
15B    
15C    
16A Paresh Choughule BJP (Unopposed)
16B    
16C    
16D    
17A    
17B Sumit Patil  BJP (Unopposed)
17C    
17D    
18A    
18B    
18C    
18D    
19A    
19B    
19C    
19D    
20A    
20B    
20C    
20D    
21A    
21B    
21C    
21D    
22A    
22B    
22C    
23A    
23B Bharti Hanuman Chaudhary BJP (Unopposed)
23C    
23D    
 
