Bhiwandi-Nizampur Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect the 90 corporators across 23 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Bhiwandi:

Voting for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 to elect 90 corporators across 23 wards. There were 6,69,033 registered voters in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur seat. Of these, 3,80,623 were men and 2,88,097 women. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is the civic governing body of Bhiwandi, an industrial township located in Maharashtra's Thane district. The corporation was constituted in 2002, following the dissolution of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Council, through an Act of the Government of Maharashtra to enable more structured urban administration. The municipal corporation is headed by a Mayor, while executive authority rests with a Municipal Commissioner.

BNMC is responsible for civic administration and infrastructure development, including urban planning, public services, and basic amenities in the rapidly expanding industrial city. According to the 2011 Census, BNMC had a population of 7,09,665, comprising 4,15,339 males and 2,94,326 females, indicating a significant gender imbalance. The sex ratio stood at 709 females per 1,000 males, considerably lower than the Maharashtra average. The city recorded an overall literacy rate of 79.48 per cent, also below the state average, with male literacy at 82.04 per cent and female literacy at 75.71 per cent. Bhiwandi displays notable linguistic and cultural diversity, with Urdu being a prominent language due to the city's demographic composition.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation: