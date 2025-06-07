'Begani shaadi mein abdullah deewana': Fadnavis distances himself from Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance: A possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has also sparked considerable political curiosity.

Pune:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (June 7) declined to comment on the ongoing speculation surrounding potential political alliances involving the Thackeray cousins and rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying he preferred not to invite trouble by commenting on internal matters of other parties.

Speaking at a book launch event, Fadnavis used the Hindi idiom 'begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwana'- implying unnecessary involvement in others’ affairs-to stress his disinterest in addressing the media buzz.

Fadnavis on media reports of reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray

"I have no interest in being 'begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana'. These are two parties, two brothers — it's up to them to decide their course of action. Once they make their decision, we will respond. Until then, let the media fly its kite of speculation. Why should I react to it? One thing I can see clearly: while we don't know how much real conversation is happening between them, there is certainly a lot of chatter in the media. So for now, I won’t be giving any reaction," Fadnavis said.

“In the end, they are family—brothers in one case and uncle and nephew in the other. If they reach a mutual understanding, good for them. But the media is more restless than the people involved,” he remarked, adding, “I don’t even know if they’re in contact. Why should I speculate?”

In recent weeks, there has been widespread speculation over a possible rapprochement between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Similarly, a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also drawn attention.

Supriya Sule backs potential Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance in Maharashtra

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Member of Parliament Supriya Sule shared her opinion on the possible alliance between the two cousin brothers, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on June 6 said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the constitutional right to decide whom they want to align with. It is a good thing, more partners mean more votes, which will strengthen us further. It will enhance our ability to serve Maharashtra better."

"It is very good that the Thackeray family is coming together," added Sule on being asked about reports of reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.