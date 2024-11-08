Baramati Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Baramati Assembly Election 2024

Baramati Assembly Election 2024: The Baramati Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 201 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

In 2019, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar of the BJP with a margin of 165265 votes.

Baramati Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 235539 voters in the Baramati constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 126449 were male and 107445 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1437 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Baramati Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Baramati Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Baramati will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Baramati Assembly Constituency: Present candidates

NCP chief Ajit Pawar himself is contesting from the Baramati constituency once again. He will lock horns with NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Chandrakant Dadu Kharat to assert his victory over the assembly seat once again.

Baramati Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, also Ajit Pawar won the seat. He was polled 150588 votes. BJP candidate Balasaheb Alias Prabhakar Dadaram Gawade got 60,797 votes and was the runner-up.

Baramati Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

1999: Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2004: Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2009: Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2014: Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

2019: Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided)

Baramati Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Baramati Assembly Constituency was 233461. While, in the 2014 elections, the valid votes polled were 226611.