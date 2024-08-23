Uddhav Thackeray demands Shinde to withdraw cases against Badlapur protesters: 'Or we have to hit the streets'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (August 23) demanded the withdrawal of cases against people who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, and warned that the Opposition will have to take to the streets if it is not done. Thackeray said the ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 24 called by the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not political but against “perversion” and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it.

The bandh would be observed on behalf of the people of Maharashtra, he claimed.

What did Thackeray say?

Slamming the Eknath Shinde government’s action over the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, “Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets.”

Badlapur in Thane district was rocked by massive protest on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school. The stone-pelting was done at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur which led to injury of 25 police personnel. Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.

The accused was arrested on August 17. He has been sent to police custody till August 26.

Bandh should be strictly followed: Thackeray

The UBT chief said that the bandh should be “strictly” followed till 2 pm and added that the emergency services would remain operational. He said people are entitled to express their anger not just during elections. When all roads are shut, justice is sought in the court of people, he said.

The former chief minister said even the Bombay High Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of the young girls in Badlapur, has slammed the government. During a hearing on the matter on Thursday, the HC said, “Unless there is a strong public outburst, the machinery won't move.”

