Badlapur minors' alleged sexual assault case: FIR registered against school authorities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel stand guard after two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually abused at a school in Badlapur, in Thane district.

An FIR has been registered against school authorities in the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case for failing to comply with Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates reporting such incidents to the police. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded statements from the two victims and their parents.

Accused's background and confession

According to Thane police sources, the accused in the case has admitted to his crime. It has also been revealed that the accused had two marriages, both of which ended in separation.

Bombay High Court criticism

The Bombay High Court recently criticised the police for not recording the statement of a second minor victim. The SIT continues its investigation, focusing on gathering evidence against the school management.

Action against school management

The SIT has recorded statements from individuals involved in the school's management. Further action will be taken against the school administration after determining the extent of their involvement. Sources indicate that the school management has also been booked under the POCSO Act.

Also read | Another minor girl raped, killed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur amid outrage over Badlapur sexual assault case