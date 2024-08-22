Another minor girl raped, killed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur amid outrage over Badlapur sexual assault case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A team from the Kolhapur police visited the crime scene.

A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra where a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kolhapur, the police said on Thursday. The body of the minor girl, who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, was discovered in a sugarcane field in the district, they added. The incident took place in the Ram Nagar area of Shiye village in Kolhapur.

Initial investigations suggest that the girl was raped before being murdered. The police have detained two suspects in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a forensic team arrived at the scene to collect evidence. The girl's body was found in the field around 1 pm today (August 22), and the police are actively investigating the matter.

This comes amid a massive protest over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls in Badlapur. A local court on Wednesday extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused, an attendant at the school, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in Thane district amid elaborate security arrangements. Maharashtra education department on Wednesday asked all schools in the state to install CCTV cameras within a month, in the wake of the Badlapur sexual abuse case. The Kalyan Bar Association has appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the case.

Badlapur sexual assault case

Earlier on August 17, Police arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. In the wake of the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant. The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

