Badlapur accused death triggers political stir, CM Shinde says 'action in self-defence' | REACTIONS

Hours after the main accused in the Badlapur sexual case was shot dead in retaliatory firing by the Maharashtra Police, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders on Monday (September 23) came down heavily on the ruling Mahayuti regime, citing the incident as an absolute breakdown of law enforcement and justice systems.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several MVA leaders, while criticizing the police's actions over the killing of accused Akshay Shinde, raised multiple questions. They remarked how the accused managed to snatch a gun despite being handcuffed and how he knew how to operate the firearm.

Equating the incident with the gunning down of four rape accused in Telangana in 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare remarked that, similar to the Telangana case, the truth will never come out in the Badlapur case since the accused has been killed. "Was Akshay Shinde killed because he was hiding something more sinister? Why is the school management still on the run?" she asked.

Significantly, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, also condemned the incident, stating that they have no trust in the Badlapur police. He said, "Is this an attempt to destroy evidence? Were Akshay Shinde's hands not tied by the police during transit? How could he reach for the gun, and how were the police so careless? We demand a judicial probe into this matter."

Moreover, NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule also lambasted the Mahayuti government. While NCP SP chief Pawar said the incident was questionable, Baramati MP Supriya Sule described the state government's approach to the case as completely shocking. She said, "The Mahayuti government's handling of the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls is shocking! First, there was a delay in filing the FIR, and now the prime accused is killed in custody! This is an absolute breakdown of the law enforcement and justice system. This is inexcusable and deprives the people of Maharashtra of justice."





CM Shinde, Fadnavis say action in 'self defence'

However, amid the opposition's accusations, it is pertinent to note that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis refuted the claims, stating that the killing of the accused was an act of self-defence.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Shinde said, "The accused's ex-wife had charged sexual violence allegations against him, and as the police were taking him for a probe regarding these allegations. He snatched a gun from a police officer and opened fire. The police fired back in self-defense."

Moreover, the CM, responding to media questions about the opposition's reaction to the incident, remarked, "Earlier, the opposition parties demanded that Akshay Shinde be hanged. Now, they are siding with him and questioning the integrity of Maharashtra police. Such actions by the opposition leaders are condemnable and unfortunate."





Further, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis echoed the Chief Minister's statement.

Speaking on the incident, Fadnavis said the police fired in self-defense, leading to Akshay Shinde's death while he was being taken to Badlapur to investigate allegations made by his ex-wife.

"The opposition questions everything. They had wanted him to be hanged. It is wrong to say such things when the police were trying to save lives," the Deputy CM said.