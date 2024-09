Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Badlapur school sexual assault accused in police custody

Badlapur school sex abuse accused Akshay Shinde was injured in exchange of firing during an escaping bid on Monday. The primary information suggests that the accused snatched a gun from the police personnel and opened fire at them in a bid to escape. A police personnel also got injured in the incident. Shinde is said to be critical.

Badlapur was under the spotlight last month after two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant at a private school there.