Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests another accused Sumit Wagh

In a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch team apprehended another person in connection to the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in October earlier. According to the information released, the person in custody has been identified as Sumit Wagh a resident of Akola district. He has been charged with delivering money to the accused.

About the charges against Sumit Wagh

The authorities apprehended Sumit Wagh following his alleged connection being raised during the investigation of the murder. Wagh, aged 26, has been apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch and is being brought to Mumbai.

It is pertinent to note that Wagh has been charged under the offenses including transferring money to Nareshkumar (brother of another arrested accused, Gurnail Singh) and another co-conspirator, Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar, who have also been arrested in the case.





Accused Sumit Wagh apprehended by authorities

Transactions carried out at behest of wanted accused Shubham Lonkar

Further, it has also been alleged that the transactions carried through Wagh were done at the behest of the wanted accused, Shubham Lonkar. Based on the information received, the transactions were carried out by the accused through Internet banking using a newly procured SIM card registered in the name of the arrested accused, Salman Vora. The bank account was also opened in the name of the arrested accused, Salman Vora.