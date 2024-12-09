Baba Siddique murder case: MCOCA court remands 13 accused to police custody till December 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Late NCP politician Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder case: A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded 13 accused to police custody till December 16 in connection with the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case. The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the high-profile murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, has arrested 26 individuals so far, including the alleged main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam.

On November 30, the police invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all 26 accused. Of the 26 accused, 13 were produced before the MCOCA court, which remanded them to police custody till December 16.

The remaining accused are in judicial custody, while two individuals—Anmol, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Shubham Lonkar—are listed as wanted in the case.

Former Congress leader, Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead near Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12 night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. When Baba Siddique was walking towards his car, the attackers allegedly used a tear gas-like substance. Following this, absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam fired six rounds from a 9 mm pistol and fled. According to sources, the other two accused did not fire but were carrying pistols and 28 live cartridges.

Baba Siddique was close to several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, who had received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the past. Siddique was a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics. His death was mourned by several top leaders across the country. Earlier this year, he left the Congress party and joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). He was famous for hosting grand Iftar parties, which were attended by prominent Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. His events were always glittering with the presence of various celebrities from the film industry.

Baba Siddique had been with the Congress party for 48 years and served as an MLA from Bandra West three times. He had also held the position of State Minister in Maharashtra.

