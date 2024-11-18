Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, accused in Baba Siddique murder, detained in US

Follow us on Image Source : X Anmol Bishnoi and his brother Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi was detained in California, USA, said the sources. India initiated the extradition process. "Anmol Bishnoi is in the detention of California Police and Indian agencies, including NIA and Maharashtra Police are working on the extradition," said the sources. Anmol has been wanted in several high-profile cases. The recent case was the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12. The gangster has been the main accused in the Siddique murder case.

The Bishnoi brothers are wanted accused in the firing incident outside the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartment, on the morning of April 14. Anmol's name also emerged in a case related to opening fire outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. An audio clip of a conversation between jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol and the accused emerged. The Mumbai Police has been probing the audio clip.

Also, police had submitted before Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) judge B D Shelke that they needed a soft copy of the conversation to find out about Anmol's involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The prosecution informed the court that Vikas Gupta - accused in Siddique murder case - was in contact with Anmol Bishnoi through the "Signal" app and claimed that the accused had sent an audio clip of the conversation to his brother Sonukumar Gupta.