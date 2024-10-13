Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
  Baba Siddique murder case: Bandra slum redevelopment project probable reason for killing, say sources

Baba Siddique murder case: Bandra slum redevelopment project probable reason for killing, say sources

Baba Siddique murder case: The Mumbai Police has arrested two accused, who claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police have also identified the third accused. Given the high-profile status of the case, 15 teams of Mumbai Police are raiding in 3 states.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Mumbai
October 13, 2024
baba siddique murder case
Image Source : PTI/FILE NCP leader Baba Siddique

The Mumbai Police swung into action after the high-profile murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique. The police are also investigating the probable angle of murder regarding the Bandra slum redevelopment project, which the NCP leader protested.

According to the information, a slum redevelopment was to be done in Mumbai's Bandra area. Siddique was against the redevelopment and has protested it. Regarding the objection to this project, Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan was booked in August at Kherwadi Police Station. He was accused of misbehaving with the officials who went to review the SRA project. 

Subsequently, Zeeshan also organised a hunger strike in protest against the project. 

