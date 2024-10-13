Baba Siddique murder case: Bandra slum redevelopment project probable reason for killing, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NCP leader Baba Siddique

The Mumbai Police swung into action after the high-profile murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique. The police are also investigating the probable angle of murder regarding the Bandra slum redevelopment project, which the NCP leader protested.

According to the information, a slum redevelopment was to be done in Mumbai's Bandra area. Siddique was against the redevelopment and has protested it. Regarding the objection to this project, Siddique's son and MLA Zeeshan was booked in August at Kherwadi Police Station. He was accused of misbehaving with the officials who went to review the SRA project.

Subsequently, Zeeshan also organised a hunger strike in protest against the project.