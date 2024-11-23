Aurangabad West Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Shiv Seva or Shiv Sena UBT, who will win? counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aurangabad West Assembly Election Results 2024 today, November 23.

Aurangabad West Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Vote counting has been started. Located in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, Aurangabad West is one of the state's Assembly constituencies, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and falls under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. According to the election commission data, there were 1,99,789 voters, of which, 1,09,392 were male, 88,786 were female voters, and four were third gender in the constituency. The approximate voter turnout is 69.64 per cent.



Vote counting is in process. Currently, BJP is leading on 81, and congress is ahead on 60 in overall Maharashtra.

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The battle for the Aurangabad West Assembly seat in 2024 is between (Thackeray) Shiv Sena's Raju Ramrao Shinde, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena pitted Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) nominated Anjan Laxman Salve.

What happened in 2019 and 2014 results?

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat from SHS won the seat with a margin of 40,445 votes. He polled 83,792 votes with a vote share of 42.00 % and defeated Raju Ramrao Shinde from IND who received 43,347 votes (21.72 %). In the 2014 Assembly Elections, Sanjay Shirsat from SHS won the seat and polled 61,282 votes with a vote share of 32.98%. Sanjay Shirsat defeated Madhukar Damodhar Sawant by a margin of 6,927 votes. BJP candidate Madhukar Damodhar Sawant received 54,355 votes (29.25 %) and was the runner-up in the elections.

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024 voting was conducted in a single phase on November 20. According to ECI, 18 candidates from different parties participated in the 2024 elections. The list of the candidates and their party names who are contesting for the Aurangabad Assembly Election 2024 is given below.