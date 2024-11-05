Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aurangabad West Assembly Election

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024: The Aurangabad West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Aurangabad West is an assembly constituency located in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat from the Shiv Sena currently represents the Aurangabad West seat and was elected from the Aurangabad West constituency in the assembly election 2019.

Aurangabad West Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,99,789 voters in the Aurangabad West constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,09,392 were male and 88,786 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 1,607 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurangabad West in 2019 was 147 (140 men and 7 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Aurangabad West constituency was 1,85,980. Out of this, 1,01,653 voters were male and 83,288 were female voters. There were 865 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Aurangabad West in 2014 was 282 (181 men and 101 women).

Aurangabad West Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a single phase on November 20. The Aurangabad West constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

Aurangabad West Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Aurangabad West will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Aurangabad West Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) fielded Raju Ramrao Shinde, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena pitted Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) nominated Anjan Laxman Salve.

Aurangabad West Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat won the seat with a margin of 40,445 votes (20.57%). He was polled 83,792 votes with a vote share of 42%. He defeated Independent candidate Raju Ramrao Shinde, who got 43,347 votes (21.72%). AIMIM leader Arun Vitthlrao Borde stood third with 39,336 votes (19.71%), and VBA candidate Sandeep Bhausaheb Shirsa was in the fourth position with 25,649 votes (12.85%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,99,527 (59.38%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat won the seat. He was polled 61,282 votes with a vote share of 32.98%. BJP candidate Madhukar Damodhar Sawant got 54,355 votes (29.25%) and was the runner-up. Shirsat defeated Sawant by a margin of 6,927 votes ( 3.75%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,85,980 (64.63%). PREP candidate Gangadhar Sukhdevrao Gade came in third with 35,348 votes (19.02%), and Congress candidate Jitendra Ankushrao Dehade was in the fourth position with 1,4798 votes (7.96%).

Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat Shiv Sena

2014 Sanjay Shirsat Shiv Sena

2009 Shirsat Sanjay Pandurang Shiv Sena

2004 Darda Rajendra Congress

1999 Darda Rajendra Congress

1995 Chandrakant Khaire Shiv Sena

1990 Chandrakant Khaire Shiv Sena

1985 Amnulla Motiawala ICS

1980 Abdul Azim Abdul Hameed Congress(I)

1978 Abdul Azim Congress(I)

1972 Zakaria Rafiq Balimy Congress

Aurangabad West Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Aurangabad West Assembly constituency was 1,99,527 or 59.38%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,85,980 or 64.63 per cent.