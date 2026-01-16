Amravati Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leading in 13 seats in early trends Amravati Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes have started as 87 seats are up for grabs. BJP is leading in early trends.

Amravati:

The counting of votes began at 10 am across all 87 seats in the Amravati Municipal Corporation. According to the initial trends, the BJP is leading in 13 seats, while NCP of Ajit Pawar is leading in seven seats. UBT's Shiv Sena is leading in three seats while Independent and others are leading in two seats. Congress is also leading in 2 seats.

The voting to elect 87 corporators across 22 wards was conducted on Thursday, January 15. A total of 6,77,180 voters were eligible to participate in the civic polls. Among them, 3,39,177 were male voters, 3,37,935 were female voters and 68 voters were registered under the third gender category.

As many as 661 candidates contested for 87 seats in the election. However, the major contest was between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena. Interestingly, there were around 120 candidates who were contesting the election independently and the experts believed that they might spoil the party for certain major candidates.

Amravati is a major city and administrative center in Amravati district, located in Viarbha region of Maharashtra. It functions as both a city (under Amravati Municipal Corporation) and a tehsil (sub-district) and is an important urban hub in eastern Maharashtra. The estimated population of Amravati city in 2026 is around 9.72 lakh. The literacy profile of Amravati, city and tehsil, is significantly higher, more than 90%, to be precise. At the city level, the male literacy is around 94.23% while the female literacy is 89.84%. At the Tehsil level, the male literacy continues to dominate with 93.65% while the female literacy is around 88.62%.

Several core issues dominated public discourse during the poll campaigns in Amravati. Residents were concerned about water supply irregularities, sanitation, drainage and infrastructure quality. On social platforms and public forums, residents expressed strong sentiments about how the campaign was being run - reflecting underlying discontent with candidate behavior and unaddressed public needs.