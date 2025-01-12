Amit Shah targets Sharad Pawar, Uddhav at Maharashtra BJP convention: 'People showed them their place'

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the Maharashtra BJP convention in Shirdi. He addressed the party leaders and workers during the event. In his speech, Shah slammed Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and said that in the assembly elections, people showed them their place.

The Home Minister said, "In the assembly elections, both real Shiv Sena and real NCP got a big victory along with BJP. Sharad Pawar's politics got a befitting reply," "The people of Maharashtra have made it clear that Ekta Shinde's Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is the real NCP. The people of Maharashtra worked to keep Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray at home," Shah said.

Furthermore, Shah said, "This win gave a befitting reply to Sharad Pawar and showed Uddhav Thackeray his place by deceiving and lying, abandoning Balasaheb's ideology and becoming CM." He added that Maharashtra's victory has brought the central government on a stable track.

Home Minister on Municipality elections

Talking about the upcoming civic body elections, he claimed that in the upcoming Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation Elections, BJP will have a bigger victory than the assembly elections.

Amit Shah takes dig at INDIA bloc

Shah also spoke about the alleged infighting among the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties. He asked, "What is the status of the Indi Alliance? Uddhav and Shiv Sena are fighting elections separately. What happened in Delhi? Mamta and Lalu are attacking each other. This arrogant alliance has begun to break."

Home Minister on Naxalism, Delhi polls

Reiterating his commitment to end Naxalism, the Home Minister said that till March 31, 2026, the government will completely destroy Naxalites in India. Amit Shah also spoke on the upcoming Delhi elections. He asserted that by the end of 2024, Maharashtra gave victories boon to the BJP now its Delhi's turn with the start of 2025.