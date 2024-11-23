Ambegaon Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Will Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil retain his bastion?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambegaon Assembly Election Results Live

Ambegaon Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Counting for votes for the Ambegaon constituency will begin at 8 am on November 23. Ambegaon is one of the main constituencies and a bastion of Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil, who contested this assembly elections from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar faction. He faced tough competition from NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Indore Sunil Kondaji. Ambegaon seat is located in the Pune district of Maharashtra and its constituency seat number is 196. The voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly Elections on this seat was 70.49 per cent.

Counting for votes begin for the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly. As per the initial trends, BJP is leading with 50 seats while Congress is ahead on 31 seats.

As per the initial trends for 150 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 66.05 per cent of voters used their franchise in Maharashtra, while over 67 per cent voted in two phases in Jharkhand.

What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In 2019, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the NCP (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen of the Shiv Sena (then undivided) with a margin of 66,775 votes. Patil polled 126,120 votes as against Bhivsen who secured 59,345 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, NCP (then undivided) candidate Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil won the seat. He was polled 120,235 votes with a vote share of 62.12 per cent. Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Arun Govidrao Gire got 62,081 votes with a vote share of 32.08 per cent and was the runner-up.