India equally belongs to those who apply tilak, and wear skull caps on their heads: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Amid the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' remark creating a furore among the political circle across the country, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday (November 5) slammed the latter for indulging in divisive politics.

Speaking at a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was campaigning for his party candidates Imtiaz Jaleel (from Aurangabad East) and Naser Siddiqui (from Aurangabad Central), the AIMIM leader stated that it is not him who makes provocative speeches, but those who talk about 'batoge to katoge' call him communal.

"Our party (AIMIM) raises the voice of Muslims, Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Marathas. I don't give provocative speeches. Those who talk about 'batoge to katoge' call me communal," he said.

Significantly, the AIMIM MLA from Telangana during his address also appealed to Muslims to unite and vote for his party. Targeting the BJP, Akbaruddin said that politics of hatred is being done in the name of religion in the country.

"Mob lynching, 'ghar wapsi', discourse on cap and beard, and differentiating between Hindus and Muslims—don't such things make the country weak?" The AIMIM leader questioned while also emphasizing a point that the country belongs equally to those who wear turbans, apply tilak on their foreheads, and wear skull caps on their heads.

Further, hitting out at the prominent parties in Maharashtra during the speech, the AIMIM leader stated they failed to hold any ideology.

He stated, "There were four key political parties in 2019. But now there are two Shiv Sena (the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Eknath Shinde faction) and two NCPs (the Sharad Pawar faction and the Ajit Pawar faction). These parties joined hands with those having different ideologies."

"But did the Congress teach secularism to its alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) or did the latter teach Hindutva to the Congress?

There is no party left with any ideology in Maharashtra," he added.

Moreover, the AIMIM leader also called on the Maratha community seeking the quota agitation to look beyond and work for the Marathwada region as well.

"Those leading the Maratha quota agitation should also see that not only their community but the Marathwada region is also backward. We should work together for its development," the AIMIM leader remarked.



(With inputs from PTI)