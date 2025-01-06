Ajit Pawar to voters in Baramati: 'You have voted for me, does not mean you have become my master'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar controversial statement: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his temper during an event on Sunday, addressing the people of his constituency, Baramati. He told the audience that just because they had voted for him, it did not make them his "master" (boss).

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance, known as 'Mahayuti', secured a resounding victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena claimed 57 seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) managed only 20 seats—a major setback for the former Chief Minister.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

When Pawar was giving a speech, the workers sitting below the stage were continuously giving letters and asking him to do their work. At first Pawar kept ignoring them but when this continued during the speech, he got angry and said to a worker, "You voted for me, that does not mean you have become my master. Have you made me a farm labourer now?"

Eknath Shinde calls election results a 'slap on opponents' faces

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the results of the 2024 state assembly elections as a "slap on the face" of his political opponents. His remarks came as he responded to criticisms from leaders who had attacked the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. Shinde made the statement while welcoming several leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) into his faction, further emphasizing his party’s growing strength.

Shinde, without directly naming Uddhav Thackeray, criticized those who had earlier expressed confidence in the support of the public, saying, "The people of Maharashtra have completely rejected them."

He further hit out at the leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) who had previously leveled harsh criticism against the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. "The public has delivered a clear message," Shinde said. "They have been entirely rejected by the voters."

