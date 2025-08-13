Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray slam August 15 meat ban orders in Maharashtra, call it 'wrong' Maharashtra: Along with KDMC and Malegaon, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has imposed a two-day meat ban, on August 15 for Gokul Ashtami and August 20 for Paryushan Parva, a key Jain festival.

Mumbai:

After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s sharp criticism of civic bodies over meat shop closure orders on Independence Day (August 15), Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has also opposed the move, calling it “wrong” and unnecessary for a national holiday.

Several municipal corporations in the state, including Kalyan Dombivli and Malegaon, have announced bans on the sale of meat and closure of slaughterhouses on August 15.

‘Ban wrong on national holidays’: Ajit Pawar

Speaking to media, Ajit Pawar said such restrictions are typically observed on faith-centric festivals like Ashadhi Ekadashi, Mahashivratri, or Mahavir Jayanti out of respect for religious sentiments.

“It is wrong to impose such a ban on August 15. Major cities have residents from different castes and religions. People may accept it for a day if it’s an emotional issue linked to faith. But imposing such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, or Republic Day is difficult,” Pawar said.

Fadnavis on meat ban in Maharashtra on Aug 15

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has no interest in regulating what people eat, dismissing the controversy over the closure of abattoirs on August 15 as 'unnecessary'.

‘Our Navratri prasad has prawns’: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray went a step further, demanding the suspension of the KDMC commissioner, saying it was not their job to decide citizens’ dietary choices. “In our house, even during Navratri, our prasad has prawns and fish- this is our tradition, our Hinduism. What we eat on Independence Day is our right and freedom. We will definitely eat non-veg,” Thackeray asserted, calling the order an unwarranted intrusion into personal choice.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The KDMC commissioner has no right to interfere. Instead of imposing vegetarianism, fix the bad roads and civic services. Citizens will eat what they want- vegetarian or non-vegetarian.”

Multiple civic bodies issue similar orders

Alongside KDMC and Malegaon, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation also announced a two-day ban- August 15 for Gokul Ashtami and August 20 for Paryushan Parva, a major Jain festival. The order prohibits slaughtering animals and selling meat within city limits on these dates, warning of strict action against violators.