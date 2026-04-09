Bengaluru-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical issue

Mumbai:

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Thursday returned to Mumbai airport shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue mid-air, the airline said. The flight AI2812 returned to Mumbai as a precautionary measure in line with standard operating procedures.

Air India issues statement

"Flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures," an Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with the airline's safety standards. "The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards," the statement added.

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, adding that ground teams at Mumbai airport provided immediate assistance and arranged an alternative aircraft to operate the flight. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight,” the spokesperson said.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's top priority," it added.

Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport Terminal 1

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday evening due to a short circuit, but no casualties were reported in the blaze, officials said. The airport operations remained unaffected, they added.

A civic official said the blaze was extinguished after nearly three hours of firefighting operations. A short circuit caused the fire, which was reported at 6.10 pm, and it was brought under control by the emergency response teams, a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Some videos circulating on social media showed thick black smoke emanating from the fire-hit site. Smoke could also be seen inside the airport terminal.

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