Aaditya Thackeray on Kunal Kamra row: ‘Eknath Shinde should first answer whether he is traitor or thief’ Aaditya Thackeray said why should Kunal Kamra apologize? If this traitor and thief is Eknath Shinde, then Kunal Kamra must apologize. But Eknath Shinde should first answer whether he is a traitor or a thief, Aaditya said.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray broke silence on Kunal Kamra row and said before the comedian tenders apology, Eknath Shinde should first answer whether he is a traitor or a thief.

“Why should Kunal Kamra apologize? If this traitor and thief is Eknath Shinde, then Kunal Kamra must apologize. But Eknath Shinde should first answer whether he is a traitor or a thief," Aaditya Thackeray said.

He further said, "On January 15, 2023, I had put all the details of the Mumbai roads scam in front of the people... Today I will request them (BJP) that the questions they are raising, I have also raised them. Action should be taken against Eknath Shinde and he should be removed from the government and a committee of EOW should be formed."

On the demolition action in Nagpur, he says, "Bulldozer Raj is fine, but will such action be taken against Koratkar, Solapurkar, Koshyari?"

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that Kamra's statements were truthful and reflective of public sentiment. Thackeray said that calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' was not an attack on anyone.

"I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone. Kunal Kamra has said the truth; he has expressed what people feel," Thackeray said while addressing the media.

Defending Kunal Kamra's freedom of expression, Thackeray added, "He has said the truth, so there is no question of infringement of freedom of expression. Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra's show) and make others hear it too."

He sharply criticised the rival Shiv Sena faction, saying, "Eliminate Satyamev Jayate and make Gaddamev Jayate."

The UBT Sena Chief further stated that his unit of the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with the vandalism that happened at the Habitat Comedy Club and that it was done by "Gaddar Sena".

"Shiv Sena (UBT) has nothing to do with this attack; this has been done by 'gaddar sena'. Those who have 'gaddari' in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik," he said.