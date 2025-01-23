Shiv Sena-UBT 4 MLAs, 3 MPs, and 5 Congress MLAs of MVA group will soon join Shinde camp, claims Uday Samant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Industries Minister Uday Samant

After the failure of the Mahavikas Aghadi in the assembly elections, there is a possibility of a breakup in the MVA camp. Meanwhile, according to Shiv Sena Shinde group leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant there is talk in political circles that the Congress and Shiv Sena Thackeray group will suffer a setback.

“4 MLAs, 3 MPs and 5 Congress MLAs of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group will soon join the Shiv Sena Shinde group,” claimed Uday Samant who added that the first phase of this will be completed tomorrow.

Uday Samant further said, “I had earlier said that the Thackeray group will start falling apart from tomorrow under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. You will be able to see its first trailer tomorrow (January 24). 4 MLAs, 3 MPs, 5 Congress MLAs and numerous district heads will join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. As the first step of this, the first party will enter Ratnagiri tomorrow,” claimed Uday Samant. "In the second phase, current MLAs and MPs will join NDA," he added.

"Technical issues regarding the entry will also be discussed with Union Minister Amit Shah tomorrow."