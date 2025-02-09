Woman dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Woman dies of heart attack while dancing at wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Madhya Pradesh shocker: Another shocking incident has come to light where a seemingly healthy person dropped dead at a wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Vidisha city on Saturday (February 8) when a woman suddenly dropped dead on stage while performing at her cousin sister’s wedding function.

The woman identified as Parineeta Jain, was a resident of Indore and had come to attend her cousin’s wedding in Vidisha yesterday. A video has surfaced showing her dancing at the 'sangeet' function before going numb and collapsing face-first on the stage.

Doctors declare her dead

People went to check on her but when she did not respond, her family rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead. Doctors said that she had suffered a heart attack but her family says that she had no prior health conditions.

This incident comes closely followed by another similar case where a 16-year-old girl in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district collapsed and died while performing at her school farewell function. The girl identified as Sajavath Roja was a first-year intermediate student at Ekalavya Model Residential School.