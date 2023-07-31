Vidisha: Family of class 12 girl, who committed suicide, wants to migrate due to fear of accused

Follow us on Image Source : ABHINAV CHATURVEDI, INDIA TV Girl's family puts their property on sale

Madhya Pradesh: After a class 12 girl committed suicide by hanging herself due to alleged harassment by a youth named Aamir, now her family wants to migrate from the area as they are fed up with the molestation by the accused.

The family has put out an advertisment saying their house is on sale due to the fear of the accused.

Blaming the accused and other people, the family has written on the walls of the house, "this property is on sale." The incident is of Lateri area in Vidisha.

Girl's family scared of accused

Speaking on the matter, victim's father Bhagwan Singh said, “We can be attacked any time... my children are telling me that we should not live here anymore, sell everything and leave from here."

"I have lost a girl child... we are the only ones among the Muslim people, can be killed anytime."

According to the family, they are not getting any help from the administration as well and that's why they want to sell everything and leave.

