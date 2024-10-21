Ujjain to have permanent ashrams, infrastructure similar to Haridwar: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Ujjain development plan: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that saints, seers, and other religious leaders will be allowed to construct permanent ashrams in Ujjain, similar to those in Haridwar. He said that the state government has made a plan to build permanent ashrams while giving priority to the welfare of sages and saints.

Addressing a press conference about preparations for the Simhastha Mela, slated to be held in the holy city in 2028, the Chief Minister said, "Ujjain is known for saints. Simhanstha Mela, held once in 12 years, will be organised in 2028. Sadhus and saints need a proper space for lodging and other activities in the city. With this in mind, the state government has made a plan to build permanent ashrams while giving priority to the welfare of sages and saints. Sadhus, saints, and devotees face challenges while organizing such events in private hotels."

Permanent ashram will be built on the lines of Haridwar

He said like the facilities for saints and seers in Haridwar, permanent ashrams will be built in Ujjain, and the Ujjain Development Authority will implement the plan. "Just like proper ashrams are made for sages in Haridwar, efforts will be made to build permanent ashrams for them in Ujjain also. The plan will be given shape through the Ujjain Development Authority. In view of Simhastha, permanent infrastructure will also be built for basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, drainage, etc., so that problems caused by temporary construction do not arise."

CM Yadav further said that an action plan has been prepared with all the public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious city like Haridwar. "In order to ensure smooth traffic, permanent infrastructure development work like four-lane, six-lane and bridges will be undertaken. Along with basic facilities, ashrams for the saints will be constructed parallelly. Public activities like Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ashram, Medical Center, Ayurveda Center etc. will be organised on priority with the help of the Sanatan Dharma followers," he said.

The state government is working continuously for the holistic development of the state including Ujjain, he said, adding that holistic development will open the doors to prosperity for all. "It is our priority to ensure that all our religious gurus should be near the places of worship," said CM Yadav.

Who will be allowed to construct ashram?

The Chief Minister said that only mahants, akhara heads, mahamandaleshwar will be permitted for the construction of the ashram in such a way that the building can be constructed only on 25 per cent of the one-hectare plot. The remaining 75 percent of the plot will remain open, with sufficient open space for arrangements like parking, etc. This type of permission will not be given for residential and commercial use, he added.

Yadav said that ever since Mahakal Mahalok was formed, a large number of devotees come to Ujjain. The entire plan is to ensure that more such religious events are organized.

Indore-Ujjain Metro gets approval

The Chief Minister said that the tender process for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane work has begun and the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ujjain-Jaora greenfield four-lane road will be performed soon. "Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur etc. will be developed in this plan. Development works will be undertaken while retaining the naturally religious spirit of Ujjain," he added.

He said that in-principle approval has also been given to operate the Indore-Ujjain metro train and the circle Vande Metro train will also be operated connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad, and Indore.

"Its speed will be more than that of the metro train. Along with the rail route, all the routes of Ujjain are also being strengthened. All routes originating from Ujjain will be made four-lane. The existing airstrip will also be upgraded and technically an airport will be made so that Ujjain gets air traffic facilities throughout the year," Yadav added.

