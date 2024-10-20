Budhni by-poll: Will work to ensure Ramakant Bhargava's victory, says Kartikey Chouhan on denial of ticket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Kartikey Chouhan

Kartikey Chouhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Sunday reacted on being denied a ticket for the upcoming by-poll in the Budhni constituency, Madhya Pradesh. Kartikey said he never worked with an intention to get a ticket and he would campaign for Ramakant Bhargava as he is a senior to him. The BJP fields Ramakant Bhargava from Budhni.

"First of all, I want to say that under the leadership of PM Modi, a powerful India is being built, and the world is watching. There is a double-engine government with the leadership of PM Modi, and CM Mohan Yadav, and when a ticket is being given to Ramakant Bhargava, it becomes triple-engine," he added.

He (Bhargava ) is a senior and experienced leader and it was an appropriate decision to field him, said Kartikey, adding there were many leaders who were more deserving (than him), they would also be happy with it (decision).

"I have never worked with an intention to get a ticket. I don't need a ticket to reach out to the people of Budhni. We are ideology-centric people. Nothing could be a bigger fortune for me that party workers put forward my name. I promise that the way the election has been fought in Budhni under the leadership of Shivraj Chouhan, it will be the same this time. We will fight together and win," he said.

"As a worker, I have worked for the people of Budhni, the party and the ideology. The ideology strings every party worker together like a garland. I promise that I will leave no stone unturned in the Budhni elections," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the by-polls in Budhni will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.

