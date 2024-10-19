Jharkhand polls: BJP releases first list of 66 candidates, Babulal Marandi to contest from Dhanwar | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. The party's state chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar seat. Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been named candidate from the Jamtara seat. Some other notable names include, Champai Soren from Saraikella, Dr Neera Yadav from Koderma, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Narayan Das from Deoghar, Manoj Yadav from Barhi, Pradeep Prasad from Hazaribagh, Ragini Singh from Jharia among others.

CHECK FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES HERE:

NDA seat-sharing in Jharkhand

The BJP is contesting on 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies. The party is looking to topple the JMM-Congress alliance from power in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Earlier on Friday, the BJP sealed a deal with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV). As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10, JDU 2, and LJP-RV 1 in Jharkhand.

Which are the seats in Jharkhand the BJP is contesting?

The BJP is contesting on 68 seats: Rajmahal, Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Nala, Jamtara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Madhupur, Sarath, Deoghar, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama, Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Bermo, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Torpa, Khunti, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

