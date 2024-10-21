Ganderbal terror attack: CM Mohan Yadav condoles MP engineer's death, announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRMOHANYADAV51 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Ganderbal terror attack: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today (October 21) expressed his condolences over the death of a 45-year-old engineer from the Sidhi district, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Sunday. He also announced that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

45-year-old engineer Anil Shukla of Sidhi died in the terrorist attack in Ganderbal on Sunday. Anil Shukla was a resident of Dithora village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

Rs 5 lakh to family of deceased

In an X post, CM Yadav said, "The news of Anil Shukla, a talented engineer from Dithora village in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, losing his life in a cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult time of grief. Has ordered financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to be provided to the family from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. I pray to Baba Mahakal to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this thunderbolt and to God to give a place to the soul of the deceased in his lotus feet."

Who was Anil Shukla?

A man from Sidhi district lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir after being shot. The incident occurred on Sunday night while engineers were working with labourers. Tunnel construction was underway when terrorists suddenly opened fire, killing seven people, including the man from Sidhi.

Anil Shukla, 45, son of Vishwanath Shukla and a resident of Dithora village in the Rampur Naikin Janpad Panchayat area of Sidhi district, was employed as a civil engineer at JP Factory. While doing his job, he became the target of the terrorists' bullet and died. Initially, it was believed that he was from Bihar, but as the investigation progressed, it was revealed that he hailed from the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

Anil Shukla, the family’s primary breadwinner, leaves behind a son and a daughter. His son is in class 11, while his daughter is in her second year of B.Sc. Though originally from Sidhi, the family had been living in Rewa for several years, where he was providing for his children's education.

Image Source : INDIA TVDeceased engineer Anil Shukla

Ganderbal terror attack

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday. The unidentified attackers struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening. They said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries. The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people. Two labourers died instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah condemns Ganderbal terror attack, says 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega'

Also Read: Ganderbal terror attack: NIA reaches spot to begin probe, LG says culprits will not go unpunished