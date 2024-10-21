Farooq Abdullah condemns Ganderbal terror attack, says 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI National Conference (NC) party president Farooq Abdullah

In the aftermath of the terror attack that struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, National Conference (NC) party president Farooq Abdullah on Monday (October 21) strongly condemned Pakistan, warning that if they want a good relationship with India, they must end their sponsorship of terrorism.

Speaking to the media, the NC president described the attack as "very unfortunate" and extended condolences to the victims who lost their lives in the incident. "This attack was very unfortunate... Poor immigrant laborers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists gain from this? Do they think they will create a Pakistan here? We are trying to put an end to this misery... I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they must end this terrorism," Abdullah said.

"Kashmir will not become Pakistan. Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create Pakistan in 75 years, how will it happen now? It's time to end terrorism, or the consequences will be severe. How can talks be held if they keep killing innocent people?" he added.

Significantly, a doctor and five laborers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district on Sunday. The unidentified attackers struck as the laborers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening.

The incident raised serious concerns as this was a targeted killing. The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of laborers, including both local and non-local people. Two laborers died instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his anger. Taking to X, he stated, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J-K, is a despicable act of cowardice."

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. In this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.