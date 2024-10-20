Maharashtra CM’s son Shrikant Shinde enters Mahakal temple's sanctum despite ban, official sacked

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @DRSESHINDE Kalyan MP and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde

Days after controversy erupted over the entry of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, into the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, despite a rule prohibiting such access, the temple administration on Saturday (October 19) informed that an official responsible for 'darshan' arrangements has been removed from his post.

The administration stated that Vinod Chouksey, who was in charge of 'darshan' arrangements, was removed from his position over charges of carelessness. They added, show-cause notices were also issued to three security personnel, and strict directives were given to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is pertinent to note that the present controversy arose after Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, along with his wife and others, was granted access to the temple's sanctum sanctorum on Thursday (October 17) evening, despite rules against entry. Temple sources told PTI that Shinde, his wife, and two others entered the 'garbha griha' to worship the deity, footage of which was also circulated, prompting sharp criticism from the opposition.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar criticized the government on Friday, stating that while ordinary devotees had to stand in long queues and wait for hours for a glimpse of Lord Mahakaleshwar, "VIPs were allowed to enter the 'garbha griha' despite a ban."

Further, commenting on the matter, the temple committee chairman and Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh stated, "Nobody is allowed to enter the garbha griha."

"This (Shinde's entry) is unauthorized, and I have directed the temple administrator to take immediate action," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)



