Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft makes emergency landing at Khajuraho Airport due to technical glitch As per the information, the aircraft experienced an unexpected malfunction mid-flight which prompted the pilot to take immediate precautionary measures.

Khajuraho:

A trainer aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho Airport on Tuesday due to a sudden technical snag, officials confirmed. As per the information, the aircraft experienced an unexpected malfunction mid-flight which prompted the pilot to take immediate precautionary measures.

The incident led to a quick response from airport authorities, ensuring that the landing was carried out safely without any casualties or damage.

More details to be added.